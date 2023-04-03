Skai Jackson’s official pregnancy announcement has been surrounded by controversy and concerns from fans. After months of speculation, the former Disney star confirmed she is expecting her first child.
“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she told People.
The 22-year-old has kept her boyfriend’s identity private, although she has posted several photographs of him on Snapchat.
Who is Skai Jackson’s boyfriend
Her partner goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky on social media. He has a following of over 20,000 people on Facebook, where he appears to be most active, as well as Instagram. Jackson confirmed she had a boyfriend in a now-deleted video in Dec. 2023, according to Capital Xtra.
Jackson’s boyfriend recently went viral for a Nov. 13 appearance on Facebook Live, where he seemingly reacted to fans comparing him to the late actor Cameron Boyce.
Here’s what he seemed to say about Cameron Boyce
“Y’all, stop comparing me to a dead n**ga though. The f*ck, is y’all cool? Like what the f*ck, is y’all cool? Y’all keep comparing me to a n**ga that’s dead,” he said.
Skai Jackson’s Baby Dad has dissed the late Cameron Boyce says he’s smoking on his pack after someone said that they looked alike🤦🏾♂️💔 pic.twitter.com/STg0UZNPmt
— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) November 14, 2024
Boyce was Jackson’s co-star in the Disney’s Jessie. He was 20 years old when he died of an epileptic seizure in July 2019. Jackson and Boyce maintained a friendship for many years.
Skai Jackson says her boyfriend’s page was hacked
The Facebook Live followed a social media post published on his public page that read: “On wopp im salty i got this dumb a*s Disney Channel b**ch pregnant I hate this h*e.” The post gained so much traction that Jackson called it out and said her boyfriend’s account was hacked.
“His page was hacked! He never said this. End of story,” she commented.
View this post on Instagram
In August, Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, though she was not charged. Fans seem concerned over Jackson’s romantic situation and they are shocked at Boyce being mentioned.
Baby I don’t gaf about Skai Jackson or her lil boyfri— he said WHAT ABOUT CAMERON BOYCE pic.twitter.com/tjk3JOGEgd
— Quintessa Knight (@quietblkgrl) November 14, 2024
Guys idc what skai Jackson’s up to now or who she’s dating.
BUT NO ONE HATES ON CAMERON BOYCE. NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/9dqr8OqmvC
— Kitcat ¹³² I Tubbo Streamer Awards Campaign (@fanfictogirl) November 14, 2024
how dare yall say skai jackson’s bd looks like cameron boyce. disrespectful!
— 🕷️ (@BentleyCoop3) November 13, 2024
Jackson will appear in the film The Man in the White Van, which will be released on Dec. 13.