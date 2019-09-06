Over two years after GloRilla claimed to be Cardi B‘s cousin, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is finally confirming that the rumors are indeed true! Sitting down for an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Cardi B explained how she and GloRilla are related.

“My grandfather, he used to like — I don’t like to put my family business out there — he used to push weight and everything and there was this one time that like he lived in Tennessee or whatever,” Cardi told Big Boy. “He really told my grandma that like he was dealing with somebody over there and then like he had like a kid out there and you know like, that’s GloRilla’s dad and everything.”