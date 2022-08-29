Angel Reese, who has emerged as one of the biggest names in the WNBA as a forward for the Chicago Sky, continues to flex her entrepreneurial mindset as she racks up multiple partnerships.
Amid her meteoric rise, Reese, who’s 22 years old, has landed deals with countless brands, including Reebok, Raising Cane’s, Unrivaled, Revolve and Reese’s. And since back-to-school season is here, Reese is joining forces with Amazon to create a list of must-haves for the company’s Off to College shopping guide — choosing items she often relied on while studying at Louisiana State University.
“While I was at LSU, I shopped Amazon’s off to College shopping guide for all of my essentials to be able to perform my best, physically and mentally. Now as a rookie in the WNBA, I’m using it to outfit my new apartment,” Reese told Blavity. “I’m constantly on the go and on the road traveling with my team, but I know I can count on Amazon to deliver everything I need, quickly and conveniently.”
Having the right technology to be the most efficient as a college athlete was also important for Reese, so she shared some of her favorite tech gadgets.
“I couldn’t have survived without my iPad, Sony vlogging camera and MacBook,” Reese said. “I love using my iPad for when I don’t want to carry around my laptop and it was perfect for taking notes. For me, creating content is also such a creative outlet so [my] camera was perfect for daily vlogging and capturing some of my best college memories.”
Reese, who recently inked an endorsement deal with Good American and Mielle Organics last year, loves getting dolled up, as evidenced by her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.
“Whether I’m getting ready for a big game or going to dinner with friends, looking and feeling my best are both important to me and give me the confidence to walk into any situation with my head held high,” she said. “I don’t subscribe to stereotypes or let anybody put me in a box. I’ve been vocal that female athletes are ideal beauty ambassadors, and I want to keep showing people you can have your nails or your lashes done and still be a dog on the court.”
She also shouted out Laneige’s lip glowy balm as one of her holy grail beauty products, saying that it adds “the perfect finishing touch to my look before I leave my house or step on the court.”
Reese wants to inspire college students to put their best foot forward and offered advice on how to do it: “Find ways to level up your routine to do whatever you need to build inner confidence. I love the You Are That Girl: 21 day workbook to uplevel your confidence, self love & happiness book if you’re looking for somewhere to start.”