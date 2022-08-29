Having the right technology to be the most efficient as a college athlete was also important for Reese, so she shared some of her favorite tech gadgets.

“I couldn’t have survived without my iPad, Sony vlogging camera and MacBook,” Reese said. “I love using my iPad for when I don’t want to carry around my laptop and it was perfect for taking notes. For me, creating content is also such a creative outlet so [my] camera was perfect for daily vlogging and capturing some of my best college memories.”