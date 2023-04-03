Russell shared a tearful statement for the first time since the incident.

“I want to genuinely apologize for my actions. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress. I’m extremely remorseful for the panic, fear and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation. I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all those who were directly involved in the search efforts for me,” Russell said in a court statement, per WBRC.

She continued, “I also extend my sincerest apologies to the Hoover Police Department, and every other law enforcement agency and personnel for the position that I put them in and for the resources used. I absolutely regret my decision. And in hindsight, I wish that I had cried for help in a totally different manner. My prayer is [that I] will be extended grace and given the opportunity to redeem who I truly am, and restore the positively esteemed character that I have worked so hard to attain for the 25 years of my life prior to this incident. I wholeheartedly can say that I never had any malicious intent to hurt anyone. And I pray that you will feel my sincerity in that as I prepare to pick up the pieces and go on to restore my life, that you will witness the fruition of grace.”