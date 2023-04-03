Carlee Russell has pleaded guilty and will not face jail time for making the false reports she made in July regarding her own kidnapping.
WBRC reported that Russell, 26, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts for filing a false police report. She appeared in a Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation, and 100 hours of community service, and she was ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution and to provide evidence of continued mental health counseling.
During the sentencing, Judge David Carpenter told Russell that her actions had deeply affected the Birmingham community.
“It is a waste of resources to put you in jail. It is a waste of resources to have a trial. Although we are upset about what you’ve done, we’re not going to treat you differently than we would any other person charged with misdemeanors,” Carpenter said, according to WBRC.
Russell shared a tearful statement for the first time since the incident.
“I want to genuinely apologize for my actions. I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress. I’m extremely remorseful for the panic, fear and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation. I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment that I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all those who were directly involved in the search efforts for me,” Russell said in a court statement, per WBRC.
She continued, “I also extend my sincerest apologies to the Hoover Police Department, and every other law enforcement agency and personnel for the position that I put them in and for the resources used. I absolutely regret my decision. And in hindsight, I wish that I had cried for help in a totally different manner. My prayer is [that I] will be extended grace and given the opportunity to redeem who I truly am, and restore the positively esteemed character that I have worked so hard to attain for the 25 years of my life prior to this incident. I wholeheartedly can say that I never had any malicious intent to hurt anyone. And I pray that you will feel my sincerity in that as I prepare to pick up the pieces and go on to restore my life, that you will witness the fruition of grace.”
According to NPR, Russell was ordered to attend a case review hearing in October to ensure compliance with the imposed requirements, which include the amount of restitution paid and community service she has served.
State prosecutor Clark Morris contended that Russell should be sentenced to jail time, pointing out that Birmingham police and other law enforcement agencies used resources in an extensive search to find her.
“This case has always been about respect for law enforcement and respect for this community as a whole,” Morris said in a statement obtained by NPR.
“Ms. Russell faked a kidnapping, duped the community, and contrived this situation. We, judge, still don’t know, to this day where she was, how she got there, what she was doing, and with whom she was doing it,” she said.
As Blavity reported, the incident began on July 13, 2023, when Russell called 911 to report a stranded toddler walking along I-459 that night. When police responded to the scene, they found her car on the interstate with the engine running with her wig and cell phone inside, in addition to other items she bought earlier.
A search was initiated for Russell after her family members reported that she was missing. Her alleged kidnapping garnered national attention as communities nationwide were concerned for her well-being. Russell returned home two days later on July 15 around 10:44 p.m. when she showed up at her parent’s house on foot.
No details were provided regarding Russell’s motives for staging her own kidnapping or her whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing. After more than a week of investigating, police concluded that her story was false, and Russell later admitted she faked her abduction.