NBA icon Carmelo Anthony has entered the cannabis world with his very own brand. According to Forbes, Anthony, a four-time Olympic medalist, teamed up with successful Lowd marijuana developer Jesce Horton and marketing innovator Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce to launch his company Grand National. The first cannabis brand under the company is STAYME7O, pronounced “Stay Melo.”

Anthony introduced STAYME7O to Portland, Oregon, where Lowd is also headquartered. Now, he’s bringing it to New York, a monumental place for the now-retired athlete.

“I’m excited to be launching the debut of STAYME7O in New York,” Anthony said, according to Cannabis Business Times. “New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle. This isn’t just about cannabis—it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.”

Carmelo Anthony hosts Syracuse meet and greet

Being that Anthony is a Syracuse University alum, he hosted a two-hour meet-and-greet in downtown Syracuse at the FlynnStoned Cannabis Company on April 14.

“Launching STAYME7O in New York alongside Carmelo exemplifies the type of projects Grand National is committed to—we build brands that authentically represent the culture and bring value and excitement to the market,” Horton, who is also the co-founder of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, said in an interview with Cannabis Business Times.

Why is Carmelo Anthony getting into the cannabis industry?

Anthony’s premium line of flowers and vaporizers will be the inaugural collection to launch under Grand National.

“I was always into the benefits and the science and education of cannabis,” he told Forbes. “Over the years, I was studying it, paying attention to the industry, seeing where it was going, the trajectory, taking in the feedback. Given all the research, why not do it? Talk about the benefits of cannabis, what to consume, how to consume.”

His approach goes beyond business; it’s about building an ecosystem focusing on representation, equity and opportunity. As the Cannabis Business Times reported, collaborating with minority-owned businesses and dispensaries is a crucial element.

Anthony will return to Syracuse University on May 11 as the keynote speaker for the school’s Class of 2025 graduation ceremony. Adding to the full-circle moment, his son, Kiyan Anthony, is slated to join the Orange men’s basketball organization as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.