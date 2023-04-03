Caroline Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s cousin, urged senators Tuesday to reject his confirmation as President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Caroline Kennedy calls RFK Jr. a ‘predator’
In a letter to the U.S. Senate, the former ambassador to Australia and Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy called her cousin a “predator.” She revealed shocking details about RFK Jr.’s life, including how he used his influence to lead other family members down a similar path of drug abuse, as well as his controversial stance on vaccinations, particularly for children, according to The Washington Post.
“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Caroline wrote in the letter obtained by The Post. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”
She described Kennedy as “addicted to attention and power” and noted that, through various instances in his life, he did things that raised concerns from her and other family members.
“His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence,” Caroline explained.
Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary
This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
I'm so proud of my courageous mother, who's lived a life of dignity,…
— Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025
‘Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views‘
Caroline is not the only family member who opposes Kennedy’s political ambitions. She and several relatives publicly denounced his presidential campaign and now reject his bid for health secretary despite their shared commitment to health and wellness.
“I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure and has the greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views,” Caroline said during a November event for the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, per The Post.
She also shared with senators that Kennedy now “preys on the desperation of parents of sick children,” as he revealed his stance on vaccinating children when he has allegedly vaccinated his children.
In a New York Times report, Caroline revealed that RFK Jr. would keep his financial stake in a lawsuit with Merck over Gardasil, a widely used vaccine to protect adolescents against human papillomavirus, cervical and other cancers that may pose a risk later in life.
Law firm Wisner Baum allegedly paid Kennedy $856,000 in 2024 and $1.6 million in the previous year, according to financial records obtained by The Post. Caroline believes her cousin will continue cashing in on the vaccine litigation while maintaining his stance on vaccines for children.
“In other words, he is willing to enrich himself by denying access to a vaccine that can prevent almost all forms of cervical cancer and which has been safely administered to millions of boys and girls,” Caroline wrote.
Caroline and RFK Jr.’s fathers were both public servants
Caroline was just a young girl when her father was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas, Texas. His brother, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign event, The Associated Press reported.
“Unlike Bobby, I try not to speak for my father – but I am certain that he and my uncle Bobby, who gave their lives in public services, and my uncle Teddy, who devoted his Senate career to improving health care, would be disgusted,” Caroline wrote.
RFK Jr. will appear before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.