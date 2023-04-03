Caroline Kennedy calls RFK Jr. a ‘predator’

In a letter to the U.S. Senate, the former ambassador to Australia and Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy called her cousin a “predator.” She revealed shocking details about RFK Jr.’s life, including how he used his influence to lead other family members down a similar path of drug abuse, as well as his controversial stance on vaccinations, particularly for children, according to The Washington Post.

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Caroline wrote in the letter obtained by The Post. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”

She described Kennedy as “addicted to attention and power” and noted that, through various instances in his life, he did things that raised concerns from her and other family members.

“His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence,” Caroline explained.