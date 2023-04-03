“Being at an HBCU is a unique experience that people will only understand if they went to an HBCU,” he said during the event, according to AL.com. “I love it to death. It’s made me the player I am today, and it taught me that I have to work for everything I get.”

Vinson is part of the roster at Alabama A&M University. Although the team did not get the results it was hoping for, the football player said it’s only further motivation to keep training.

“No matter what you are going through you have to get it done,” he said. “When you go to an HBCU excuses are out the door. If you really want to go far you can’t make excuses because nobody is expecting you to go anywhere in the football world. I’m doing it and its other guys from HBCU’s who’s done it too.”