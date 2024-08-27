Jonathan Owens may be known as Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles’ doting husband, but outside his relationship, Owens is an accomplished NFL player. He is currently a Chicago Bears safety, though that could soon change. However, in February 2025, Owens sparked rumors of a possible trade when he shared a behind-the-scenes look at his South African honeymoon with his wife. While showing off their horseback riding excursion on Instagram, Owens captioned the post, “Not your average cowboy. Guess I been living in Texas too long lol.” This led many to believe that he was hinting at interest in the Dallas Cowboys.

Whether or not this was a reach remains to be seen. However, with the 29-year-old celebrating his eighth year in the NFL, Jonathan Owens’ net worth is likely to continue soaring no matter which team he lands with. Let’s take a look at his career, which has put him in a comfortable financial position.

The talented athlete was born on July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri. From a young age, Owens loved the sport, showing star quality by the time he entered high school. By the time he made it to Christian Brothers College High School, Owens was demonstrating exceptional performances on the field. His skills earned him the CBC Linebacker of the Year honor, which helped position him for his collegiate football career.

Owens enrolled at Missouri Western State University in 2013, where he studied pre-physical therapy. While he was a devoted player, Owens wanted to become a doctor in the event that sports didn’t work out. During his time as part of the football team, he excelled as a safety. This caught the attention of coaches, and during his final season with the Western Griffons in 2017, Owens was recognized as the MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Additionally, he achieved second-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association awards. Unfortunately, NIL deals were not in place at the time. Therefore, Owens was not eligible for deals at this time. Still, he stood out, catching the attention of NFL scouts, though his professional career came with its share of challenges.

What is Jonathan Owens’ Net Worth?

Even with his college football victories, the hopeful player went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. Thankfully, the Arizona Cardinals took a chance on him, signing Owens as an undrafted free agent. This deal was worth $1.72 million, including a $12,000 signing bonus. He was faced with another hurdle when a serious injury during the preseason placed Owens on the injured reserve list. This prevented him from playing any of the 2018 season. In August 2019, the team waived him.

In September 2019, Owens was given another NFL opportunity when he was invited to join the Houston Texans practice squad. His determination and work ethic moved the Texans to place Owens on the active roster. However, he was placed back on the practice squad several times ahead of his December 9, 2019 signing. At that point, Owens inked a two-year contract worth $1.175 million. Days later, during a December 26 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Owens put on an impressive performance with his first career interception and first fumble recovery. The next month, he found himself on injured reserve again after suffering a dislocated wrist.

In May 2023, Owens found himself with a new team, this time taking his talents to the Green Bay Packers. He signed a one-year contract for $1,010,000. It was during this time that Owens made yet another stride, scoring his first career touchdown. The following year, Owens got his opportunity with the Chicago Bears. The two-year deal saw Owens get his biggest salary to date at $4.75 million, with a $750,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million of the money guaranteed. With such amazing career moves and a steadily rising salary over the years, Owens has a reported net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Other Lucrative Business Ventures

Thanks to the world of social media, athletes can leverage their platforms for brand deals. Owens has found success through such lucrative agreements. One of which is with Good Sport, a company that specializes in natural solutions for sports drinks. This business aligns well with his likeness, as Good Sport is athlete-focused with vitamins and electrolytes at its forefront. In addition to making social media posts about their products, Owens was named the face of the brand and frequently partners with Good Sport for community events that support young athletes.

Another company that has called on Owens is Dicks Sporting Goods. Much like his Good Sport partnership, Owens shares posts about the retailer, some of which include him shopping in the location. For the 2025 Super Bowl, he teamed up with UberEats for a social media post about his gameday meal picks. It’s unknown if this will be an ongoing collaboration, but it continues to add to his growing portfolio.

One of his most notable deals has been with the HBO Hard Knocks documentary series. He appeared in the 2024 season, which highlighted the offseason of the Chicago Bears. As with his other business moves, it’s unknown how much he was compensated for appearing on the show. However, several sources have confirmed that players are paid to film the show.

Owens and His Wife Spent Millions on Their Dream Home

Owens and Biles have invested in real estate, particularly their Spring, Texas estate. The couple announced in 2023 that they had begun construction on the house. While they have not shown off every aspect of this mansion, they have shared images of the mirrored ceilings and marble bathroom. Biles has also showed off an enormous kitchen equipped with a waterfall island and a wet bar.

The property is complete with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms spread across a 1.02-acre lot. The couple installed a large swimming pool, with luxurious outdoor entertaining areas. Other leisurely treasures include a game room and home theater, with an upper-level balcony promising stunning views. With both Biles and Owens taking workout seriously, they’ve also included a gym in their estate.

What is Simone Biles’ Net Worth?

As the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles’ net worth as of 2024 was reportedly $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is largely due to her impressive portfolio of deals, her most recognized being a five-year Nike contract that she inked in 2023. It’s unknown how much this deal is worth, but it is estimated that she made $7 million that year.

This is Biles’ second time partnering with Nike, having first signed with them in 2015 before leaving in 2018 to work with Athleta. It’s unknown how much they paid Biles but it was surely enough to lure her away from Nike the first time.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Simone Biles’ ring worth?

According to Friendly Diamonds, Owens spent around $300,000 on the engagement ring for Biles, which includes a three-carat oval-cut diamond.

How much does Jonathan Owens make per year?

With Owens’ current Chicago Bears salary, he brings in an average annual salary of $2,375,000. However, that could increase if he remains with the team.