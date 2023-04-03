Casey Anthony, who was acquitted of murder charges in 2011 in the death of her daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony, faced backlash after joining TikTok to promote her new role as a “legal advocate.”
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Anthony posted a video from her car on Saturday to her TikTok account, @caseyanthony_substack, announcing her new venture. The video quickly gained her nearly 40,000 followers.
Anthony gains thousands of followers after joining TikTok
“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting,” the 38-year-old said in the three-minute video. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”
Anthony’s case became a high-profile trial following the disappearance of 2-year-old Caylee Marie in the summer of 2008. Her remains were discovered months later, in December, in a wooded area behind the Orlando home of Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
‘The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself‘
Despite widespread belief that she killed her daughter, Anthony maintains that Caylee Marie died from an accidental drowning and claims she does not understand how her body ended up in the woods, per the newspaper.
In the viral TikTok video, she confirmed that the videos she plans to share on her account will not involve her daughter or her parents.
“This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. That’s not to say that I’m not going to respond at some point to some of the things that they have said and done. The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself,” Anthony said.
Social media users criticize Anthony’s new venture
Casey Anthony stated that she launched her Substack to give a voice to those who may not know how to advocate for their privacy. Another reason is that those closest to her have been targeted and attacked, and she wants to support and help them.
“So as a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she said.
Her video garnered over 7.1 million views on TikTok, but Casey disabled comments on the post. It has since circulated on X, formerly Twitter, with users criticizing her for claiming the role of a legal advocate while many still believe she killed her daughter.
