According to the Orlando Sentinel, Anthony posted a video from her car on Saturday to her TikTok account, @caseyanthony_substack, announcing her new venture. The video quickly gained her nearly 40,000 followers.

Anthony gains thousands of followers after joining TikTok

“This is my first of probably many recordings on a series that I’m starting,” the 38-year-old said in the three-minute video. “I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter.”

Anthony’s case became a high-profile trial following the disappearance of 2-year-old Caylee Marie in the summer of 2008. Her remains were discovered months later, in December, in a wooded area behind the Orlando home of Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, according to the Orlando Sentinel.