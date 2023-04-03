“What we’re seeing with Black Gen Z singles is more than just a dating trend—it’s a movement towards personal empowerment and emotional well-being,” Jonathan Kirkland, the head of BLK’s brand and marketing, said in a press release shared with Blavity. “This generation values authenticity and is reclaiming their narratives, prioritizing self-discovery over societal expectations. The rise in celibacy speaks to their desire for healthier relationships, both with themselves and others, and that’s a powerful statement.”

Black Gen Z women are driving this new trend, with 63% having been celibate for less than six months. A toxic dating culture was also cited as a reason for choosing to be celibate. A whopping 66% of respondents reported improved mental and emotional well-being after choosing to become celibate.