Black Gen Zers are increasingly turning to celibacy, according to a survey conducted by BLK, a dating app aimed toward Black singles — 43% are currently practicing celibacy. The top reasons include “personal growth and self-discovery.”
“What we’re seeing with Black Gen Z singles is more than just a dating trend—it’s a movement towards personal empowerment and emotional well-being,” Jonathan Kirkland, the head of BLK’s brand and marketing, said in a press release shared with Blavity. “This generation values authenticity and is reclaiming their narratives, prioritizing self-discovery over societal expectations. The rise in celibacy speaks to their desire for healthier relationships, both with themselves and others, and that’s a powerful statement.”
Black Gen Z women are driving this new trend, with 63% having been celibate for less than six months. A toxic dating culture was also cited as a reason for choosing to be celibate. A whopping 66% of respondents reported improved mental and emotional well-being after choosing to become celibate.
“Black women may feel pressured to conform to certain expectations or stereotypes when it comes to sexuality, leading some to choose celibacy as a form of empowerment or resistance against these norms,” Monica Cwynar, a licensed clinical social worker with Thriveworks Counseling in Pittsburgh, told Newsweek. “Additionally, Black women may be more likely to prioritize their own personal goals and aspirations over romantic relationships, leading to a higher prevalence of celibacy among this group.”
Cwynar noted that some women have made the change to protect themselves from hookup culture.
“It underscores the importance of individual agency, self-discovery, and emotional connections in forming healthy and fulfilling relationships, while also challenging traditional norms and expectations around dating and gender dynamics,” she added.
Celibacy has become increasingly popular in recent years, making its way into the mainstream. In South Korea, some women have joined the 4B Movement, in which they abstain from dating, marrying and sex with men, as well as childbirth, according to The Week. The movement has been gaining popularity with women in Western countries as well.
Several Black celebrities have also contributed to making celibacy an accepted lifestyle decision. Singer Mýa said she’s been celibate for seven years in an interview with Angela Yee in August.
“It shifted my mindset,” she said. “It was no longer a focus. The rush to be in a relationship, the rush to be married, the rush to be in something because that’s what you’re taught to do, to have kids or procreate. I think there’s a lot of pressure on women to be able to do that.”
“Love is beautiful, and I think the world always needs more of it, but I think you must start with yourself, and I have to start with self, always, versus expecting from other sources,” she added. “So it was just reconditioning, and I think it’s something that was necessary.”
Earlier this year, Lenny Kravitz told The Guardian that he hadn’t been in a serious relationship in nine years and had decided to remain celibate until he found the right person.
“It’s a spiritual thing,” he said.
Although the practice is being more commonly talked about today, 43% of Black Gen Z still believes there is a remaining stigma or misunderstanding within the Black community, according to BLK.