Federal judge blocks Trump administrator from CFPB layoffs

The Associated Press reported that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled and expressed concern that administration officials did not follow her previous order to maintain the CFPB’s existence until she ruled on a lawsuit to preserve it.

On Friday, Jackson announced she would block officials from carrying out mass layoffs or disconnecting employees’ access to bureau systems. She also set a hearing for April 28 from officials involved in the reduction-in-force procedures.

“I’m willing to resolve it quickly, but I’m not going to let this RIF go forward until I have,” she said, according to The Associated Press.