Probationary workers are part of the mass layoffs within federal agencies

According to The Associated Press, probationary workers who in most cases had less than a year on the job were dismissed by the Office of Personnel Management, the federal government’s human resources agency. A source who requested anonymity confirmed the move, as they were not authorized to speak publicly. OPM workers were also dismissed Thursday.

President Donald Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders since taking office last month. The most recent directives were aimed at federal workers, which would produce mass layoffs across all agencies. Trump warned employees Tuesday that agency leaders are planning “large-scale reductions in force,” per Blavity and AP.