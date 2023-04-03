Artificial intelligence is making way for some new social media trends. After ChatGPT users turned everyday photographs into Studio Ghibli-style animation, some are transforming themselves into action figurines. Here’s how you can take part in the social media sensation.

What is the AI action figure trend?

The trend has users posting action figures of themselves, complete with a box and accessories they use daily or associate with their personality. Some social media users have also posted action figure renditions of famous people such as politicians, celebrities and film characters.

The AI action figure trend uses ChatGPT’s 4o model, which was previously used to create Studio Ghibli animation-style renditions of users’ photographs.

How to participate in the trend

First, you’ll need access to the ChatGPT website or application. The free version allows users three opportunities per day to use the image prompt feature. Then, you’ll need to upload a photograph so the AI can match the appearance.

What makes this an exciting trend to partake in is that it is highly customizable. You can add details that are specific to you if you like. For instance, you can ask to have an action figure resembling Barbie, one that looks like a 1990s or 2000s style figurine, etc. You can also add the accessories you want, depending on your hobbies, habits, job, or studies. Someone who likes video games may want to add a controller, while a student may want to add a diploma or a stack of books. You may also want to customize your clothing although you don’t have to (the AI can generate what you’re wearing in the picture you upload). Your only limit here is your imagination.

As a word of advice, try to be as specific as possible when writing your prompt or list your accessories.

Here’s an example of a prompt you can use to get started:

“Use this photo of me to create an action figure of myself in a blister pack, in the style of a premium collectible toy. The figure should be standing up and have a relaxed, friendly smile. The blister pack should have a header with the text ‘[ACTION FIGURE NAME]’ in large letters and a subheading of ‘[SUBHEADING]’ below it. Include accessories in compartments to the side of the figure: [LIST OF ACCESSORIES].”

Here are some ideas of what you can add: color for the blister pack, your job position or studies as the subheading, accessories you use often or that people associate with your or your position, the style of the figurine (Barbie, superhero, 1990s, etc.), hair and clothing.