A 28-year-old hospital patient was discovered without a pulse on the medical facility’s rooftop for nearly 7 hours after she disappeared from her room.
According to People, Chelsea Adolphus went to the Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, Illinois, on Jan. 22. Dr. Jennifer Banek, Lake County’s coroner, shared during a media briefing that the patient came in at 4 a.m. to get “medical treatment and help.” Although she was unable to disclose why Adolphus was staying at the hospital due to the active investigation, the medical examiner revealed that the care recipient left her room at 2 a.m. on Jan. 23 and was found in her hospital gown later that morning.
Following her discovery, the staff immediately attempted to rescue Adolphus for 14 hours without success. She was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. that night. Initial autopsy findings indicate that hypothermia was the cause of death, but police state that toxicology results are needed to confirm the final ruling. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that an internal investigation is underway.
Former Vista anesthesiologist Dr. Banek said that ever since December 2023, she had consistently raised concerns about the hospital’s inadequate care and safety protocols.
“Vista Medical Center furloughed 69 employees, including sitters who are staff members that sit and watch to monitor to ensure patients are safe when they are most vulnerable,” she said.
In addition, she noted that she had addressed these issues publicly at a February 2024 press conference.
“I had warned during a February 2024 press conference that lives were at stake,” Dr. Banek emphasized. “American Healthcare Systems [the owner of Vista] must be held accountable to provide safe, quality healthcare to Waukegan and its surrounding communities.”
During a press conference on Jan. 29, Vista Health System CEO Kevin M. Spiegel, FACHE, addressed the incident: “We are unable to comment on any specific health information due to HIPPA, we can confirm that Vista reported the incident to state and regulatory agencies in timely manner, and are cooperating fully with them, as well as local law enforcement.”
Spiegel also described the coroner’s press conference as “disappointing” and asserted that some of her remarks were “inaccurate” because of “the suggestion that recent layoffs or furloughs have compromised patient safety.” The CEO confirmed that Vista had requested an “emergency injunction to have her removed from this investigation.”
During a brief statement at Tuesday’s press conference, Chelsea’s brother, Paul Adolphus, referred to the family’s ordeal as a “horrible time.”
“We want to know exactly what happened from when my sister stepped foot in that facility,” he said. “The family needs answers and we need answers immediately.
The following day, civil rights attorney Ben Crump hosted a standalone news conference to publicize that the Adolphus family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
“We want surveillance to be released, we want 911 calls to be released, we want reports of her medical reports to be released so that the family will know the whole truth of how Chelsea, this beautiful young woman, ended up dying,” the civil rights and personal injury lawyer declared. “She had her whole life ahead of her.”