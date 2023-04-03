Met Police took the “No Guidance” singer into custody around 2 a.m. Thursday at The Lowry Hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to Diaw during a February 2023 incident at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, according to The Sun, which first reported the news.

‘’He has been taken into custody where he remains,” police said, according to The Sun.

Why did Brown get arrested?

“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023,” they added. “The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’