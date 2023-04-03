Chris Brown was arrested Thursday morning at a five-star hotel in Manchester, England, for allegedly attacking music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub two years ago.
Met Police took the “No Guidance” singer into custody around 2 a.m. Thursday at The Lowry Hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to Diaw during a February 2023 incident at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, according to The Sun, which first reported the news.
‘’He has been taken into custody where he remains,” police said, according to The Sun.
Why did Brown get arrested?
“The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023,” they added. “The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’
Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against Brown in October 2023
On Sunday, Diaw, born Amadou “Abe” Diaw, spoke with The Sun about his injuries as well as what happened between him and Brown.
“He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” he told the outlet.
Diaw sought treatment at a local hospital and needed crutches to walk after being released.
Page Six reported that Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against Brown in October 2023, alleging the Virginia native “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at the Tape nightclub.
Brown announced his world tour in March
The “Under the Influence” musician then allegedly proceeded to “ruthlessly stomp on” Diaw and kick him in the back of the neck before knocking him unconscious for about 30 seconds, per Page Six.
According to the suit, the “crushing blows” Diaw sustained from the alleged attack sent him to the hospital with “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”
The alleged incident happened while Breezy was in the U.K. for his Under the Influence Tour. He announced his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour in March, celebrating his 20th career anniversary.
View this post on Instagram
When does Chris Brown’s tour start?
According to The Sun, he is expected to kick off the European leg of the tour soon, which includes about 10 dates in the U.K. in June and July.
However, the situation could be challenging for Brown now that he is under police investigation.
The North American tour dates will begin on July 30, with the first stop in Miami. Fellow R&B singers Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko will join the “Run It!” entertainer on select tour dates.
View this post on Instagram