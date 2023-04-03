South African advocates for women’s rights are petitioning to stop Chris Brown from performing in the country in December.
According to BBC, the advocacy group Women for Change has launched a petition with over 20,000 signatures to stop Brown from hitting a South African stage later this year.
“When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed,” executive director of Women for Change Sabina Walter said.
She continued, “The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women. When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message — that fame and power outweigh accountability.”
At the moment, Brown has two concerts planned in South Africa on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, 2024.
As Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported, on Oct. 27, Investigation Discovery is set to air Chris Brown: A History Of Violence, which will detail Brown’s long-standing history of alleged abuse toward women.
The logline reads in part: “Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”