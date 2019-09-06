Chris Brown is free after being held in a British jail for a week on an assault charge.

The Grammy-winning singer, who faced allegations for assaulting a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023, was released on Wednesday with a 5 million-pound ($6.7 million) bail.

What’s next for Chris Brown after posting bail?

Brown can now continue with his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, which is expected to kick off on June 8 in the Netherlands. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tour initially appeared to be in jeopardy because Brown was scheduled to appear in court on June 13. However, Judge Tony Baumgartner has now ensured that Brown, who was initially denied bail, can now continue with the tour.

Brown, however, is still scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London on June 20, Reuters reported.

The court has also told Brown to surrender his passport, but he is permitted to use it when he is traveling for his tour.

Why was Chris Brown arrested in England?

Brown was arrested at a Manchester hotel after traveling to England last week. According to Reuters, prosecutors said the singer committed an “unprovoked attack” on a music producer at London’s Tape nightclub in 2023.

District Judge Joanne Hirst initially ordered for the case to be moved to Southwark Crown Court, saying the charges are too serious to be heard at a magistrates’ court. Meanwhile, Brown’s fans gathered outside Manchester Magistrates’ Court to show their support for the singer.