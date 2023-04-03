Wormser’s identity remained unknown during the earlier stages of the investigation. Still, five other people, including Paige Fannon of West Islip, New York; an unidentified person of Plymouth, Massachusetts; Denise Leary of New Haven, Connecticut; Michele Romano of Foster, Rhode Island, and an unidentified person of Killingly, Connecticut, still have open cases.

Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis told WCVB that rumors about these situations spread quickly online and are almost never fact-checked before being shared with the public.

“There’s a lot of misinformation, and people really need to use critical thinking skills when they see something spoken about online,” he said.

“If you have a serial killer, you get additional resources from the federal and state governments. Frankly, if I had a serial killer or suspected there was one operating, I’d be telling everybody so I’d be getting as much help as I could,” said Davis, who now owns a security firm.