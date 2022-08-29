Chris Brown recently appeared in a UK courtroom to enter a plea in the alleged club brawl lawsuit that left a music executive injured.

According to Times News Now, producer Abraham “Abe” Diaw filed a $16 million civil lawsuit against Brown in October 2023. Diaw claimed he was physically attacked by Brown at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district in February 2023. After Diaw was allegedly struck with a tequila bottle, he says he was left unconscious due to Brown kicking and stomping him while he was on the ground, per The Sun.

“He hit me over the head two or three times,” Diaw told The Sun in a May 2025 interview. “My knee collapsed as well.”

Chris Brown appeared in court on Friday

According to the BBC, Brown attended his arraignment in London’s Southwark Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to Diaw’s attempted grievous bodily harm allegations on Friday morning. Additionally, two more charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon were added to the case ahead of this proceeding.

The judge postponed Brown’s arraignment on those two charges, so he won’t be required to enter a plea until July 11 with the trial scheduled to begin on October 26, 2026.

Brown shared an Instagram photo of himself in a three-piece suit with the caption, “Let’s the sky fall. If im looking at you then my lense is a rose 🌹 #holyblindfold #BREEZYBOWL.”

Omololu Akinlolu, a friend of Brown’s who goes by Hood Baby, was also charged with grievous bodily harm; he pleaded not guilty as well.

Chris Brown was arrested in London ahead of his Breezy Bowl XX Tour

As Blavity reported, Brown was arrested in Salford, UK, in May ahead of the European leg of his tour for the 20th anniversary celebration of his debut self-titled album. He spent nearly a week in custody and was released after posting a $6.4 million security fee, which he could lose if he violates bail terms.

As part of his conditions, Brown must reside in the UK and surrender his passport. However, a special arrangement allows him to retrieve it for already booked tour dates. His European show began in Amsterdam on June 8, with the UK leg kicking off on June 15.