Investigation Discovery has set an upcoming documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, to premiere in October.

The project is timed to the third year of the network’s No Excuse for Abuse campaign, in partnership with No More, which is during Domestic Violence Awarenes month.

When does Chris Brown: A History of Violence premiere?

The project is set to premiere on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.

After the documentary, The View host Sunny Hostin will host a special on intimate partner violence that will “expand on the discussion about domestic violence, providing guidance on recognizing signs of abuse, information on where to find help, and insights on violence prevention from a roundtable of leading experts and advocates, including No More’s co-founder Jane Randel.”

Watch the trailer below:

What will Chris Brown: A History of Violence be about?

Here’s the official description of the docuseries from Investigation Discovery:

Chris Brown has been praised for his innovation and immense talent since he burst onto the music scene. But in 2009, the world was exposed to a much darker side of the pop star when he made headlines for assaulting then-girlfriend, Rihanna. This arrest put a spotlight on Brown and his adult life involving multiple violent incidents, including intimate partner violence, assault charges, and even sexual assault allegations. CHRIS BROWN: A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” said Hostin in a statement. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

“ID is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through its programming and campaigns. Our annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign amplifies this message, providing resources to show survivors and their loved ones that they are not alone and that help is available,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. “In our third year, we are creating impactful content and collaborating with champions like Sunny Hostin, who brings her expertise and passion to lead thoughtful and nuanced discussions on domestic violence.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is produced for ID by Ample Entertainment.