Boxer Claressa Shields expressed her surprise on X after losing the Sportswoman of the Year Award to WNBA star Angel Reese at the 2025 BET Awards.

According to Vibe, Shields, who was nominated alongside top athletes like Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Flau’jae Johnson, Coco Gauff and JuJu Watkins, shared her thoughts about the loss.

Claressa Shields congratulated Reese, but says ‘I just thought accolades mattered’

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees [shrug emoji]. I just thought accolades mattered,” Shields tweeted.

During her time at Louisiana Stare University, Reese became a star player and was later drafted into the WNBA. Outside of women’s basketball, Reese has grown into a superstar. With several brand deals, a podcast, and mentions by Cardi B and Latto, the 23-year-old has become something of an it girl.

Here’s what fans had to say

Her followers quickly chimed in, with one defending Reese: “You a got ms shields but reese has accolades too.” Shields responded, “Yes she does but who has more accolades…. More success in their field. Please use google before responding.”

Another user clarified, “It goes year by year not an overall award please read up on the award before you complain about it.” Shields later clarified her stance, emphasizing her support for Reese: “Ain’t nobody saying Angel Reese don’t have accolades or she not good…. I’m saying I thought the person with ‘THE MOST’ accolades and accomplishments would win the Award. I’m team Angel Reese!”

Reese and her team have not responded to the series of tweets.