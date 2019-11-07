Jamie Foxx reflected on the April 2023 health scare that threatened his life at Monday night’s BET Awards. The actor was teary-eyed while accepting the Ultimate Icon Award and gave a moving speech about his recovery and how it gave him perspective.

Foxx began his speech by proclaiming, “God is good,” and expressed his gratitude for his supporters.

Jamie Foxx teared up while thanking God for ‘my second chance’ at life

“I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there,” he started his speech. “I gotta be honest, when I saw the In Memoriam, I was like, man, it could have been me. I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not gonna turn down.”

He recounted an intimate conversation he had with God and why he chose to share his December Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, with his Black fans.

“I have so much love to give. I told him [God], I said, man, just give me one more crack at this,” Foxx continued teary-eyed. “I said, for whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I’m gonna do right. And I’m gonna do right in front of y’all ’cause I know a lot of times when we get on, we forget about where we come from. When I did my special, it was in front of Black people. Black people were the ones that said, ‘Man, we got you.’ Not to say that white people can’t pray either. I know that sounds weird, but y’all know what I’m saying. It’s like you guys held me down, and I don’t want to make this whole speech about that, but you can’t go through something like that and not testify.”

Jamie Foxx thanked his daughters, Corinne and Anelise

After reflecting on his three-decade career, the Ray star thanked his daughter Corinne for making “sure I was here.” He also took a moment to thank his younger daughter, Anelise, for her special role in his recovery.

“When I was fighting for my life in there, I gotta say this, they said, ‘We’re gonna lose him because his vitals is bad,’ and I didn’t want my 14-year-old to see me like that,” Foxx told the crowd. “But Anelise overheard the conversation, and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, ‘I know what my daddy needs.’ And as she played the guitar, my vitals dropped.”

Foxx also thanked BET “for this wonderful award” and shared how much receiving the Ultimate Icon Award means to him.

“I say this all the time, thank you to Black people and the Black award, because this is what really counts. A lot of people think like the Oscars is the biggest thing, and we got to quit thinking like that. And that’s coming from a person who won an Oscar, I was nominated twice, but the Icon Award is the most important award because it comes from us.”

Jamie Foxx called his recovery the ‘worst year of my life’

Foxx shared in Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was that he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke. The actor reportedly passed out while filming Netflix’s Back in Action in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The incident left him in a coma for several weeks.

In the special, Foxx recalled his sister, Deidra Dixon, taking him to the hospital, where doctors told him he needed emergency surgery to survive.

“If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him,” Foxx said his sister was told. “[She] knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time.”

Though the surgery was successful, Foxx said it was the “worst year of his life.”