St. Clair, who grew up in Liberty City, reflected on her upbringing and how her mother supported Black-owned businesses. Now, her goal is to significantly impact the economic landscape of Miami Gardens through collaboration, networking, focus and entrepreneurship.

“During the pandemic, I was one of the many people who became remote workers. As a cancer survivor and a person who was pregnant at the moment, it was very important to be home and be safe,” St. Clair told NBC6. “There’d be times where I’m working all day and I didn’t realize my stop time had come, or there’d be times where it’s the middle of the day and I’m doing dishes, and I forgot I had a meeting 10 minutes ago. So, I knew I wanted to separate work and home.”