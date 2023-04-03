Coco Gauff is celebrating her younger brother Cameron’s milestones publicly. Sharing a photo of him holding a trombone, the tennis star took to social media to share that Cameron performed in his first band concert.
“My little brother learned the trombone part of ‘Sticky’ by Tyler, the Creator, on his euphonium!” she wrote on her Instagram Story, according to Essentially Sports.
In a second post, she shared that Cameron is also a quarterback for Florida’s Delray Rocks, writing, “Qb1 and band member lol not a common duo his first band concert!”
View this post on Instagram
“Aw, my little brother! I’m so proud of him and everyone on that team. Y’all get them next time!” Coco wrote on her Instagram Story in reaction to his interview, according to Essentially Sports. “Three seasons in a row undefeated and only one loss in four seasons. So impressive! Only up from here.”
Cameron is quite the overachiever: In addition to playing football, he runs track, is a javelin champion and won a tennis tournament in April, his mother Candi Gauff shared on Instagram. He received an honor roll award during graduation in May, his mother shared in an Instagram post.
“We always poke fun that Cameron is the favorite because he’s the youngest,” Coco said in an interview with People in 2023. “But no, he just goes on his own path. He’s a true youngest sibling.”
View this post on Instagram
Cameron even helped design a New Balance kids performance shoe. He sent some of his drawings to the brand after one of the designers gifted him a book on how to make sneakers. In 2018, Coco signed an athlete endorsement deal with New Balance, per Essence Girls United.
“I think that’s just like what’s fun about being a kid in general,” Coco said about her Cameron’s creativity, according to People. “As you get older, you tend to overthink things. But I feel like kids really trust their first instinct and that’s kind of what he did. He just said he just thought the colors look cool together.”