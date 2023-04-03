Gauff, 20, is the youngest player to reach this career milestone since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova did so in 2004 — the same year Gauff was born, CNN and WTA Tennis reported.

“I asked (about the record) as soon as I got the match,” Gauff said, per the WTA. “I asked: ‘Was this the youngest? It has to be some kind of record.’ I asked the Sky team, what was the answer. They didn’t have it, but that’s good to know.”

She continued, “It was 2004. The year I was born was the last time, so in my lifetime, basically, I’ve never seen it. That’s pretty cool. It just shows age is a number both ways, old and young.”