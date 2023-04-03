“People in the (athletes) village are asking: ‘Oh, how many do you need to win?’” Gauff told ESPN. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I’m in three events, and I want to win all of them.’”

To collect a trio of gold medals, it would take her 15 victories — six in singles, five in women’s doubles and four in mixed doubles, according to ESPN’s report. No tennis player has done that since the sport returned to the Olympics in 1988.

“I’m not going to lie: I was more nervous in doubles than singles. I don’t know why. I think it’s just because it was the first match,” Gauff said. “And I think when you start off a tournament with a win, especially one like this, it just gives you more confidence.”