The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of more than 75,000 International Delight creamer bottles across several states. Danone, the parent company of International Delight, initiated the recall on Feb. 21 after receiving “complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products,” the FDA stated.

“International Delight acknowledges a texture issue affecting two of its creamers,” Danone North America said in a statement, per USA Today. “We take every concern to heart, because this is not the quality we strive for.”

What are the two International Delight Creamer brands that are recalled?

The two recalled creamer flavors are Hazelnut International Delight Coffee Creamer and Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll International Delight Coffee Creamer. The Hazelnut creamer has a best-used-by date of July 3, 2025, while the Cinnabon Classic is marked for July 2, 2025. The recall number for Hazelnut is F-0626-2025, and its UPC is 0 41271 02565 2. For Cinnabon Classic, the recall number is F-0625-2025, and the UPC is 0 41271 01993 3.

Why did International Delight Creamer recall its products?

Danone stated that the recalled products did not meet “quality standards because of premature spoilage that caused a texture issue.”

“While we know this is disappointing for our creamer fans, testing data has confirmed that this is not a food safety issue,” the company said. “We chose to voluntarily recall these isolated products out of an abundance of caution while we address the quality issue.”

The FDA has categorized the recall as a class 2 risk level, according to Health. This classification means consuming the creamers “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” the FDA states. The likelihood of serious health consequences is considered “remote.”

Where were the International Delight Creamer brands shipped?

The creamers were distributed across 31 states, including Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. Other affected states include New York, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

The FDA advises consumers to discard the recalled creamers if purchased. Those experiencing illness should seek medical attention. To report concerns, consumers can call the International Delight Consumer Care Line at 1-800-441-3321. The company states it will “gather your information and help make it right.”

What other products did International Delight Creamer recall recently?

In October, International Delight recalled more than 10,000 bottles of its “Home Alone” Peppermint Mocha Zero Sugar coffee creamer due to a labeling issue, according to Health. Although the bottles were labeled as “zero sugar,” the creamer contained sugar, posing a health risk for individuals who need to monitor their sugar intake.

