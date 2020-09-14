‘The only position he ever played was left out’

Throughout the debate, each candidate attempted to portray himself as a bipartisan centrist and his opponent as an extremist. Allred pointed to his track record of sponsoring bipartisan legislation, while Cruz attempted to paint Allred as a close ally of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Cruz also attacked Allred over transgender rights, including the issue of trans athletes, a hot-button topic that Cruz and other Republicans have used to fire up their base and to paint Democrats as socially extreme. The exchange gave Allred, who played pro football for four years with the Tennessee Titans and has served in Congress since 2019, an opening to land a zinger against Cruz, saying that Cruz shouldn’t talk about sports because “the only position he ever played was left out.”

In discussing his own record, Cruz pointed toward work with Democrats such as Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, while also touting his cooperation with former President Donald Trump, who has been polling more strongly than Cruz recently. The connection between Cruz and Trump gave Allred an opening to tie Cruz to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Allred recounted texting his then-pregnant wife, “Whatever happens, I love you,” and preparing to fight the invading Trump supporters while Ted Cruz, who had supported Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, “was hiding in a supply closet.”