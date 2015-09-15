Wunmi Mosaku and four other actors have been added to Season 2 of Tubi and BBC’s dramedy Boarders. Tubi and the BBC have also released new first-look images for the drama. Tubi, which airs the series in the United States, joined the BBC as a co-producer for the series this season.

The series is created and written by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who co-stars in the series as Gus.

The new first-look images show the return of series stars Josh Tedeku (Jaheim), Jodie Campbell (Leah), Sekou Diaby (Toby), Myles Kamwendo (Omar) and Aruna Jalloh (Femi).

New and returning stars for ‘Boarders’ Season 2

Other returning characters include Harry Gilby (Rupert), Tallulah Greive (Beatrix), Rosie Graham (Florence), Assa Kanouté (Abby), Georgia Sadler (Mabel), Niky Wardley (Carol Watlington-Geese) Zheng Xi Yong (Xiang), Dillon Mitra (Dilton), Archie Fisher (Cheddar), Andrew Harmon-Gray (Graham), Ruxandra Porojnicu (Yelena), Kye Malcolm (Caleb), Llewella Gideon (Sylvie), Mohammed Mansaray (Malachi), Niyi Akin (Koku), Maxim Ays (Felix), Al Foran (Stanley), William Andrews (Mackers) and Yuriri Naka (Ms Kaneko).

Mosaku will play Jaheim’s mother, Grace. Other new stars include Cara Theobold as St Gilbert’s new writer-in-residence Jude, Michael Salami as Femi’s Uncle Teju and Kenda Brown as the new American exchange student, Devon’ye.

What is ‘Boarders’ Season 2 about?

Here’s the official description of the series:

BOARDERS follows five talented black inner-city teens transported to an alien world – a British boarding school – after gaining scholarships to the prestigious St. Gilbert’s. They set out to make the most out of the opportunity, despite their places only being offered as a poorly-disguised PR exercise to improve the reputation of the school.

And the Season 2 synopsis:

Series two sees a new era for St Gilbert’s, with headmaster Bernard – who had brought the scholarship students into the school – suspended following a school rebellion. Now acting headmistress Carol Watlington-Geese (who also happens to be the mother of Jaheim’s nemesis, Rupert) is at the helm – and she wants them gone. Series one saw these five outsiders begin to thrive. Series two asks how much they’re willing to sacrifice just to survive.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor said in a statement, “Bringing the new season of Boarders to life has been an incredible experience, especially with the exciting addition of new faces to the cast. Watching the actors effortlessly return to their roles, as if they had never left, has been an absolute joy. We hope you enjoy this second helping of the series as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it!”

Madeleine Sinclair, executive producer for Studio Lambert, added, “We’re so thrilled with our cast for series two of Boarders, both the wonderful returning characters and the exciting new faces – viewers are in for a real treat. Daniel’s scripts are once again as funny as they are thought-provoking and our talented cast come together to bring them to life perfectly.”

Yemi Oyefuwa, Jeffrey Aidoo and Racheal Ofori also write episodes alongside Taylor. Directors are Joelle Mae David and Sarmad Masud, with Ali MacPhail returning as producer and Carleen Beadle-Larcombe as line producer. Mykaell Riley is also music director once again. Executive producers are Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Madeleine Sinclair and Susan Hogg for Studio Lambert, and Nawfal Faizullah and Katherine Bond for the BBC.

When does ‘Boarders’ Season 2 premiere?

The series is expected to air in 2025 on Tubi, BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. It is produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3Media, in association with All3Media International for the BBC.

Check out the first-look images below:

