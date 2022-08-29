Two teachers at Northgate Crossing Elementary School in Spring, Texas, gave a new meaning to nap time when they started giving children sleep-aid supplements.
On Sept. 24, Lisa Luviano’s daughter showed her a sticker she got from her teacher, ABC 13 reported. Luviano learned that a blue square patch with clouds, stars and moons was none other than a sleeping aid given to her child during nap time.
The student said she was given a “sleeping sticker.”
“She said, ‘It is a sleeping sticker.’ I asked, ‘Where did you get this?’ And she said, ‘My teacher gives it to me for sleeping time,'” Luviano told the news station.
Her daughter said her classmates also received the stickers. Luviano informed the school’s administrative team the next day.
“We brought the evidence up there, and we filed a report. We did say we wanted to file criminal charges if this is something that is true,” Luviano said.
This led Luviano and other parents like Najla Abdullah to report their findings to Child Protective Services. Abdullah said her son’s sleeping habits changed most likely due to the stickers.
“Every night, my son will come home. He’s staying up. He’s not sleeping,” she said.
What did Spring ISD say?
Spring ISD provided ABC 13 with an exclusive statement on Oct. 8. The district’s statement arrived two weeks after the incident was first reported.
“Spring ISD is aware of allegations that two staff members at Northgate Crossing Elementary School allegedly administered sleeping supplements to students on Sept. 24,” the statement read. “These staff members were immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation by the Spring ISD Police Department. The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all necessary measures to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.”
The identities of the teachers accused of giving students sleeping aids are unknown right now.
“Who is guilty for this? Who had been doing this to our kids?” Luviano said. “Because they are not telling what the side effects are in the long run.”
“My trust was broken by this teacher we opened our hearts to,” she added.