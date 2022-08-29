On Sept. 24, Lisa Luviano’s daughter showed her a sticker she got from her teacher, ABC 13 reported. Luviano learned that a blue square patch with clouds, stars and moons was none other than a sleeping aid given to her child during nap time.

The student said she was given a “sleeping sticker.”

“She said, ‘It is a sleeping sticker.’ I asked, ‘Where did you get this?’ And she said, ‘My teacher gives it to me for sleeping time,'” Luviano told the news station.