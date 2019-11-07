Beyoncé broke the internet again this week after announcing the title of the highly anticipated second act of her three-album trilogy: Cowboy Carter. Fans have had much to say about it. Some find the title disappointing, and others have speculated about its meaning. One TikTok user, @beysus.christ, shared an interesting theory on the platform, explaining that the title may be a nod to country group The Carter Family’s appropriation of Black and brown music during the early 20th century.