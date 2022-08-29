Barbie is celebrating Black History Month in style. The iconic Matel brand teamed up with fashion label Cross Colours on an editorial-style series for the @BarbieStyle Instagram account.

Cross Colours rose to fame in the 1990s and was worn by Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Dr. Dre, TLC, Will Smith, and the cast of In Living Color. The editorial style series from the two influential fashion brands will “celebrate positivity, inclusivity, and the ethos of Cross Colours, clothing without prejudice,” per a press email from Cross Colours.

“We are honored to be working with Mattel and their incredible team to bring the Cross Colours Barbie and the Cross Colours Ken, to life on BarbieStyle. Our brand stands for Clothing Without Prejudice, which means diversity and inclusion, and we can’t think of a better way to amplify our message than through this collaboration. We also think these dolls are the flyest,” Cross Colour founders Carl Jones and TJ Walker said in the same press email.

They added, “To us, Black History Month represents our freedom to wake up everyday and do the work that we love. We are and always have been both inspired and driven by the Black leaders who came before us (Martin Luther King, Shirley Chisholm, Jr., Malcolm X, etc.) and we believe the best thing we can do to honor their legacy is to represent what they fought for — the freedom to be whoever you want to be. What makes this even more significant to us is the fact that the work we do allows us to positively impact and inspire our communities. To us, there’s nothing better than that.”