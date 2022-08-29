When Coach Sean McDermott announced the news, he also shared that Hamlin will be partnered with Taylor Rapp for their upcoming Sunday game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to CBS.

“What else can’t this young man do?” McDermott said. “It’s one thing to come back off of an ACL or a broken bone. It’s another thing to come back off of what he came back off of, right, let alone just decide to play contact football. … I mean, it’s incredible.”