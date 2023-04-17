From Rihanna and Zendaya to Diana Ross and Shaboozey, celebrities showed up and showed out on the carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Actor Damson Idris was certainly no exception, rocking not one, but two looks outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5.

Idris’ first look was an F1-inspired racing suit — a direct nod to the racing costumes that he and his “F1” costar Brad Pitt sported in the film. Then, with the help of his assistants, Idris stripped down, revealing a custom Tommy Hilfiger suit that was perfectly aligned with this year’s “Tailored for You” dress code. And you couldn’t miss his 20,000-crystal bedazzled helmet!

Idris was also wearing jewelry from Didris, his own line that he debuted at the Met Gala. Leading up to fashion’s biggest night, Idris spoke to People, sharing the inspiration behind the jewelry collection.

“Didris is a homage to my mother and me really picking up where she left off with her dream and passion, which she sacrificed to raise all of us,” he told People, joking that he used to steal from his mother’s jewelry box.

The 33-year-old actor added, “I made this collection because I wanted to have a brand that represented how I dress and the type of jewelry I buy and I wanted to exist in a space that people like me don’t usually exist.”

What was the 2025 Met Gala theme?

As Blavity reported, 2025’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” with Pharrell Williams and Colman Domingo serving as co-chairs. Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James served as honorary co-chairs. The 2025 Met Gala theme is based on Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

The inspiration behind Damson Idris’ custom Tommy Hilfiger suit

In an interview with Elle, Hilfiger opened up about the inspiration behind Idris’ look, specifically the blinged-out helmet.

“The piece was craftsmanship an extraordinary feat of craftsmanship — every crystal meticulously set to catch the light and amplify the moment,” Hilfiger told Elle. “It was bold, unexpected, and a perfect example of what we call the Tommy twist.”

The iconic designer added, “The arrival fused fashion with racing heritage and high-impact glamour, delivering a showstopping moment to the red carpet that set the tone for the night ahead.”