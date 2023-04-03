Dan Rivera, a Connecticut-based paranormal investigator and a handler of the renowned Annabelle doll, died over the weekend. He was 54.

The New England Society for Psychic Research confirmed Rivera’s death in a Facebook post Tuesday, praising his efforts to educate the public about paranormal activity.

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera. We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement read.

What caused Dan Rivera’s death?

Rivera, the NESPR’s lead investigator and a U.S. Army veteran, died on Sunday in his hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as he was in town for the research organization’s sold-out “Devils on the Run Tour.”

Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill discussed the circumstances of Rivera’s death and confirmed that an autopsy had been conducted.

“His death was nothing suspicious,” Pennewill told Today.com. “The coroner’s office and the state police were called to the scene on Sunday night … he did go for an autopsy today and it’s pending.”

Rivera’s autopsy results will be available within 60 to 90 days.

Where was the Annabelle doll?

Pennewill also told the outlet that the Annabelle doll was not with Rivera at the time of his death. He said it may have been in a van in the hotel parking lot, but he could not confirm its exact location.

Who was Dan Rivera?

The Gettysburg stop of the tour, held at the Soldiers National Orphanage, sold out with more than 1,260 tickets sold over three days, concluding on Sunday. Rivera helped draw international attention to the tour through viral TikTok videos with fellow investigator Ryan Daniel Buell, garnering millions of views as they showcased the doll across the country, The Evening Sun reported.

Rivera was fascinated by paranormal activity and opened an investigation company after serving in the U.S. Army. The late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren mentored him for several years. She and her husband founded the NESPR in 1952. They were known for investigating cases like the Amityville house, the Enfield Poltergeist, and the Annabelle doll, which inspired the Conjuring film series. By 2023, this series had become the world’s highest-grossing horror franchise, securing its legacy in pop culture.