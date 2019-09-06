Legendary outfielder Dave Parker, who played 19 seasons in the MLB, has died at age 74. The league announced that Parker, who was scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this month, died on Saturday after living with Parkinson’s disease for years.

“Dave Parker was a gifted all-around player whose numerous accomplishments led to his upcoming induction in Cooperstown this summer,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, per Cleveland.com. “We will remember the Cobra forever, especially as his name soon officially joins the legends of our National Pastime.”

What were some of the accolades Dave Parker earned during his career?

Parker, who was named the 1978 National League MVP, earned two World Series championships in his career. He won the first title with the Pirates in 1979, then took another championship with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. The seven-time All-Star also earned multiple National League batting titles, along with three Gold Glove awards and Silver Slugger titles.

Parker added the All-Star Game MVP award to his resume in 1979. He also won the first-ever MLB Home Run Derby in 1985. Parker totaled 2,712 hits in his career with a batting average of .290. His legendary career also includes 339 home runs and 1,493 RBIs.

Parker made history in 1979 when he signed a five-year, $5 million contract. With that deal, Parker became the first MLB player to get paid $1 million a season. After being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2024, Parker will be posthumously inducted along with the Class of 2025 on July 27.

How did Dave Parker get his start in sports?

Parker played football at an early age but decided to focus more on baseball after sustaining a knee injury in high school. The Cincinnati native saw his dream come true when he was selected by the Pirates in the 1970 Draft. Parker later signed with his hometown team, the Cincinnati Reds. He also played for the Athletics, Brewers, Angels and Blue Jays. Parker retired in 1991.