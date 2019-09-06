A 22-year-old fan is indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums after heckling Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte with inappropriate comments on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. As NJ.com reported, Marte broke down in tears during Arizona’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox as the fan yelled derogatory comments about the second baseman’s late mother.

According to the Associated Press, a White Sox spokesperson said the fan was “very apologetic and remorseful after the fact, and admitted to being very inappropriate and stupid with his comments.” Another source, who spoke anonymously, confirmed to the AP that the fan is banned from all MLB stadiums.

Ketel Marte lost his mother in 2017

Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident back in 2017. After hitting a home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s game, Marte was later reminded about the tragedy abruptly. The 31-year-old was in the middle of batting during the seventh inning when he heard the harsh comments about his mother, according to the MLB. Though the heckler’s specific comments are not known, they caused Marte to cry.

As he walked back to the dugout after popping out, Marte broke down and stared at the heckler. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo then rushed to embrace the distraught player.

What did Torey Lovullo say after Ketel Marte was heckled?

Lovullo, who asked for the heckler to be removed during the game, said he “had little bit of an interaction with the fan” as he yelled at Marte.

“He wasn’t getting it and was very pompous, and it didn’t sit right with me,” Lovullo said, per the AP. “It was just a gross comment you wouldn’t say about anybody, let alone someone who lost their mom.”

“We need better baseball fans. Baseball deserves better,” he added.

The manager said he had to be a father to Marte in that moment.

“I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers,” Lovullo said, per the Arizona Republic. “I could see he was sobbing. It hurt. (I told him).”

“‘I love you and I’m with you, and we’re all together and you’re not alone,” he continued. “No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn’t have an impact on you.”