Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, best known for appearing in Disney’s recent Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, has died. According to E! Online, his family confirmed news of his passing on social media.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Bell’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, remembered her “sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother.”

The actor’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, penned an emotional Facebook tribute

“I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives,” she wrote in the Monday post.

Jalene continued, highlighting Bell’s professional and personal lives and what legacy he leaves behind.

“While I didn’t grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him,” she added. “He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together.”

Bell’s sister remembered his love of the film industry and his work as an actor. In addition to Lilo & Stitch, Bell appeared in Magnum P.I., Hawaii Five-0 and The Wrecking Crew.

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew,” she wrote.

But no role meant more to Bell than playing Big Hawaiian Dude in Lilo & Stitch. In her statement, Jalene shared Bell’s excitement about the role and how, just weeks before his death, he bought tickets to the movie for his whole family so they could see he “made it on to the big screen.”

“He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago,” Jalene recounted. “That’s one trait we didn’t share, planning ahead:) We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn.”

She concluded the emotional message by telling readers to “hug your loved ones today.”

“Our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy,” she said. “Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive.”

Others remember Bell’s talent and warmth

According to TMZ, others close to Bell are honoring his life and legacy. The outlet spoke with Lashauna Downie, Bell’s representative, who shared she’d learned of the actor’s passing on social media.

“This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha … a gentle giant,” she said.

Film producer Gerard Elmore also shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering Bell’s warmth and talent.

“You are the kindest, funniest, smartest human I have ever met. We celebrated, we sang karaoke, we joked and we talked about what was next. We cherished our time with you, we laughed a lot and I will miss you so damn much brother. The world’s time with you was far too short. All our love and light to you and your ohana. Until we meet again legend,” he wrote in an Instagram post along with a picture of Bell.

According to E! Online, Bell is survived by Jalene, his aunt Gerry, and his other sisters, Kehau Bell and Lara Leimana.