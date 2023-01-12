Maia Kealoha and Sydney Elizabeth Agudong are bringing Lilo and Nani to live-action in the first official trailer for Disney‘s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Though we don’t have exact plot details yet, the trailer feels like a faithful and funny adaptation of the original 2002 animated film about Hawaiian sisters who come across a lost alien.

The trailer also shows how Stitch has retained his fuzzy cuteness and occasional grossness from the original film, including Chris Sanders reprising his role as the voice of Stitch.

Who else stars in ‘Lilo & Stitch’?

Lilo and Stitch also stars Kaipo Dudoit. Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Scott Lee and Amy Hill.

Vance is playing Cobra Bubbles. In the animated film, Cobra Bubbles is a former CIA agent who has become a social worker for child protective services, and is investigating Nani, Lilo’s older sister, whom he believes to not be a fit guardian after the deaths of she and Lilo’s parents. Cobra is insistent on taking Lilo into the foster care system, while Nani fights to keep her remaining family close to her. Of course, her fight becomes even more strenuous when Stitch, an alien designed to destroy everything in its path, becomes Lilo’s pet.

When does ‘Lilo & Stitch’ hit theaters?

The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

Lilo & Stitch comes to theaters on May 23.

Watch the trailer below: