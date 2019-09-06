Singer Dawn Robinson went to her YouTube channel recently to reveal that she has been living in her car for years after leaving her mother’s house. The En Vogue member said she faced conflicts with her manager and struggled to find a place to stay after moving out from her parent’s home in Las Vegas, according to Vibe.

“You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car. I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out,” Robinson told her followers on YouTube. She last performed with En Vogue in 2011 and is not a part of the current lineup.

What happened with Dawn Robinson and her manager?

Robinson said it was her manager who convinced her to move to Los Angeles and stay with him after she left her parent’s house due to conflicts with her mother.

The singer added that it was difficult to stay with her manager because he was “playing games.” From that point on, Robinson said she struggled to find an apartment. As the manager tried to “control” and “trap” her by taking advantage of the singer’s housing situation, according to Robinson, “car life” became her only option.

When did Dawn Robinson start living in her car?

Robinson said she did her research about people who live in cars and realized that it’s something she can do. The singer, who has been living in her car since 2022, said she felt good about her decision and started feeling free.

“I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do,” she said.

Robinson pointed to several other celebrities who have lived in their car, including Marvin Gaye. The “Hold On” singer told her followers that she’s not looking for pity, but she’s sharing her story because it’s an experience of “awakening, healing, forgiving, and growing.”

“It’s not ‘woe is me.’ I’m learning about who I am, I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman,” she said.

When did Dawn Robinson start her career with En Vogue?

Robinson joined En Vogue in 1989 and the group proceeded to grab numerous accolades through the years.

The quartet immediately found success thanks to her their platinum-selling debut album, Born to Sing, which spawned the hit “Hold On.” They continued their success in 1992 with Funky Divas.

With Robinson singing lead vocals, the LP is best known for the hits “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” and “Free Your Mind.”