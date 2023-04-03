Why are U.S. businesses shutting down on Monday?

Business owners will participate in “A Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide protest that began in 2017 during Trump’s first term, to show solidarity with immigrants who help drive the U.S. economy, boost tax revenue and increase consumer demand, according to CBS News and the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Michelandia Bar and Grill in South St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of many businesses standing with the immigrant community. According to manager Alejandro Morales, the establishment serves as a hub for Mexican culture, but the business has seen fewer customers since Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

RIGHT NOW: A Day Without Immigrants nationwide protests against ICE arrests. This supermarket and taqueria in Concord is closed in protest. Employee sharing his concerns for his family and friends over ICE activity in town over the weekend. @kron4news at 9 AM pic.twitter.com/SCky5xupOL — Joey Horta (@JoeyHorta) February 3, 2025