A political movement has prompted businesses in major U.S. cities to close on Monday, urging people to stay home from work and school in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
Why are U.S. businesses shutting down on Monday?
Business owners will participate in “A Day Without Immigrants,” a nationwide protest that began in 2017 during Trump’s first term, to show solidarity with immigrants who help drive the U.S. economy, boost tax revenue and increase consumer demand, according to CBS News and the Council on Foreign Relations.
The Michelandia Bar and Grill in South St. Paul, Minnesota, is one of many businesses standing with the immigrant community. According to manager Alejandro Morales, the establishment serves as a hub for Mexican culture, but the business has seen fewer customers since Trump’s crackdown on immigration.
RIGHT NOW: A Day Without Immigrants nationwide protests against ICE arrests. This supermarket and taqueria in Concord is closed in protest. Employee sharing his concerns for his family and friends over ICE activity in town over the weekend. @kron4news at 9 AM pic.twitter.com/SCky5xupOL
— Joey Horta (@JoeyHorta) February 3, 2025
This strip of businesses in Silver Spring is closed as a part of a Day Without Immigrants—a protest against the Trump Administration’s immigration policies. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/at9xV7EnaE
— Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) February 3, 2025
Immigrants and those with legal status are avoiding public places
“People are afraid of coming because they might think that immigration can get in and they’ll take all the people, not just our employees but our customers as well,” Morales told CBS News.
Morales said the decline in business has forced him to reduce operating hours, as immigrants — including those with legal status — have avoided public places for fear of being detained by law enforcement.
For him, “A Day Without Immigrants” is a movement to support the local Latino community, which has supported him and his business for years.
A Chicago ice cream shop is joining the cause
In Chicago, the popular Southwest Mexican ice cream shop La Michoacana Premium posted a sign in its window on Sunday to inform customers that it would be closed on Monday.
“A lot of community members and entrepreneurs decided to join this movement to support our people,” Omar Corral, the ice cream shop’s owner, told ABC 7 Chicago. The establishment is in Pilsen, on the Lower West Side of Chicago.
Corral said this location is one of more than 60 locations across Illinois and California that will be closed for the cause.
“We’re going to not show up to work, not open up our businesses to show how strong we are,” Corral said.