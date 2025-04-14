Access to housing and housing discrimination are still significant problems for Black folks, especially those who live in large cities like Washington, D.C. Though the United States has robust laws to protect against housing discrimination, it still happens with alarming regularity. There can also be glaring disparities in how property managers treat tenants based on race, ethnicity, and country of origin. This is why Black-owned property management companies and Black property managers are so important. Their perspectives can help promote equity in both housing and the tenant experience.

Here are some Black-owned property management companies, with Black property managers, striving to make housing more equitable in D.C.

Dumas Collective

Established in 2006, Dumas Collective is a Black-owned real estate and social impact conglomerate encompassing several companies, including Dantes Partners and Faria Management. The collective specializes in developing and managing affordable housing, with a portfolio exceeding 8,000 units and a combined investment value of over $2.3 billion. Their mission centers on community empowerment through sustainable development. The property management side of the company focuses on providing a luxury experience to people living in affordable housing.

MBB Affiliates, LLC

One of the few property management companies in D.C. owned by a Black woman, MBB Affiliates is a full-service property and facilities management firm. Drawing on its employees’ over 40 years of combined real estate experience, the company provides institutional-quality services to both public and private sector clients. Their expertise includes sustainability practices, with LEED-accredited staff focusing on energy efficiency and operational excellence. The property management branch of the firm focuses on leveraging industry connections to contract for services at discounted costs. These savings then get passed down to the folks living in their buildings.

Unity Star Property Management

Unity Star Property Management is a Black-owned and woman-owned firm in D.C. specializing in managing properties of all sizes, from single-family homes to large apartment complexes. The company has earned a reputation for being fair and compassionate when working with both landlords and tenants. They strive to find the right balance between profit and human experience with each client.

Sherman Cooper Property Management

Sherman Cooper Property Management specializes in leasing and managing residential properties in the nation’s capital. The company operates on a boutique model, providing rapid-response, on-call services to its clients. Sherman Cooper has made a name for itself in D.C. by ensuring its agents are always available when landlords or tenants need them.

Great Dwellings

Great Dwellings is a Black-owned, Washington, D.C.-based property management company specializing in short-term and vacation rentals. Founded in 2015, the company offers comprehensive services to property owners, including dynamic pricing optimization, guest screening, housekeeping, maintenance, and 24/7 guest support. Great Dwellings manages a diverse portfolio of single-family homes and multi-family units, aiming to maximize rental income while minimizing the effort required from property owners. The company leverages technology and business intelligence to deliver scalable solutions, catering to the needs of investment property owners and enhancing guest experiences.

Serenity Management

Serenity Management Inc. is a property management and consulting firm headquartered in Washington, D.C.. It was founded by two Black women, Evette Morton and Jenay Richardson. With over two decades of experience in customer service, low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) compliance, and property management, the company offers comprehensive services for residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Beyond property management, the firm is deeply committed to community engagement and workforce development, providing training programs in property management and maintenance for young adults, and organizing initiatives like school supply drives and holiday toy distributions to support local families.

Honorable Mention: Nest DC

Established in 2009, Nest DC is a boutique property management company that caters to single-family homes, multi-family buildings, and co-living spaces. Though it isn’t a Black-owned firm, it is POC-owned, and several Black folks are on the leadership team. Nest DC employs multiple Black property managers who can connect with Black community members in their housing units. The company prides itself on delivering personalized services, prioritizing resident satisfaction and community building.

Supporting Black-owned property management companies in Washington, D.C., is a meaningful way to promote economic equity and community development. These firms offer a range of services that cater to the diverse needs of property owners and tenants, all while contributing to the vibrancy and inclusivity of the city’s neighborhoods. By choosing to work with these businesses, clients not only receive professional and dedicated service but also participate in fostering a more equitable real estate landscape in the nation’s capital.