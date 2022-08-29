The legendary Debbie Allen continues to use her light to illuminate the prejudices about diabetes that exist in society daily through a new health-focused partnership.

Allen has long advocated for individuals to prioritize their health and wellness. Throughout the years, a topic she’s openly talked about is her and her family’s history with diabetes. On Feb. 28, she announced she was working with Abbott, a global healthcare company, via Instagram to support its Above the Bias campaign, highlighting the emotional toll diabetics live with daily.

Debbie Allen is using her platform to challenge diabetes bias

“When it comes to diabetes – the stigma isn’t just hurtful, it can have serious health consequences. The judgment, comments and ‘jokes’ can be crushing,” the post’s caption read. “I’ve seen this first-hand in my own family and that’s why I’m happy to partner with @AbbottGlobal on their new #ABOVETHEBIAS initiative. Let’s start a conversation and show more understanding to people living with diabetes so they can get the care they deserve.”

In a recent sit-down with Blavity, Allen shared why she collaborated with the organization, as well as how she maintains her own health.

Research conducted by Savanta on behalf of Abbott last year revealed that “40% of people living with diabetes have skipped or missed a doctor’s appointment due to shame or stigma.” Furthermore, “70% of people with diabetes said supportive comments from others can significantly boost their motivation to manage their condition.”

Diabetes is a condition Allen knows well because it runs in her family. She spoke about her aunts, uncles, grandfathers and her father and how they all died due to health complications resulting from the condition.

“This is what attracted me to the campaign, that it was based on bias, because we are talking about bias in every aspect of our lives, all over the place, but not this,” she told Blavity. “And so I think, you know, getting people to be a little more sensitive in how they speak to people that they know or family and friends that are living with diabetes.”

To help dispel common myths or biases about diabetes and set the record straight, Abbott created a short film for its Above the Bias movement. The visual, which Allen believes is “worthy of Academy Award recognition,” puts viewers in the shoes of diabetics and the uneasy situations they’re too often in.

Debbie Allen turned her own diabetes scare into a healing revolution

Although witnessing how the health condition affected family members made her more vigilant about her health, Allen was diagnosed with pre-diabetes in 2021. She admitted that she didn’t keep up with her routine during the pandemic.

“When I was tested and saw the blood sugar levels, I knew I needed to jump on it right away because diabetes is no joke. I mean, I know people who’ve lost limbs, gone blind, can’t function, have kidney disorders,” Allen said. “There’s so many complications, hearts. COVID really, really put a light on the African American community and our community that’s living with diabetes because they were not faring so well in the fight against COVID.”

This moment was a wake-up call for the renowned choreographer to watch what she eats.

“I put that spoon down. I stopped eating ice cream. I know I can’t eat it. I know I shouldn’t. I could have it every now and then, but I know I shouldn’t be doing it all the time. I was cooking, I was making cocktails for my husband. I was trying to keep the family feeling good about themselves in our isolation,” Allen said. “I just started narrowing down the foods that I know change my blood sugar levels and a high protein diet was always better for me. And it doesn’t mean you can’t have fruit. It’s just how often you have it… You drink more water. And my good friend Denzel Washington told me I needed to drink 60 ounces of water a day.”

Moving her body has played a significant role in regaining control of her health, and she has always done that through dance. In 2000, she founded Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a nonprofit designed to expand the reach of dance and theater arts for young people. These days, a special dance series keeps her active in more ways than one.

Debbie Allen is also doing her part to help those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires

In response to the devastating impact of the Los Angeles wildfires, Allen launched “Dancing in the Light: Healing with Arts,” a free community class series that began on Jan. 26, and has been held monthly since. The program was created for individuals impacted by the wildfires by honing in on movement and creativity as a pathway to healing. In a heartfelt Instagram post on March 11, Allen shared, “This project was created to uplift, heal, and inspire those who have lost everything. Our community is our heart, and together, we Move Forward.”

Allen noted that dance was her escape during tough times, so she wanted to extend what soothed her to others.

“I was doing what I knew everybody was doing what they could. You know, everybody has to come to a problem with solutions that they can help make happen. And this was one that I knew I could help make happen,” Allen said. “I called my friends, I called Laurieann Gibson, I called Fatima [Robinson, I called JaQuel Knight, I called Phil Wright…oh, my God, it’s amazing. Everyone said yes. Everyone jumped in. Everybody wanted to help Dexter Carr and the list is still going on because this is a commitment that I am making that I’m going to keep doing for a long time.”

The series features an all-star lineup of instructors, including Allen, JaQuel Knight, Laurieann Gibson, Fatima Robinson, Brandon O’Neal and more, uniting some of the industry’s best to help rebuild not just homes but hope.

Allen encourages self-care while urging families to choose empathy over judgment when supporting loved ones living with diabetes.

“Continue to take care of yourself and feel whole and do what you know you can do to keep your health,” she advised. “I would say family members, slow down and take a moment and think about what you’re saying and how you’re saying it to those loved ones who are living with diabetes every day.”