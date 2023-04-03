President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring the release of all remaining classified records on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The move seeks transparency on some of the nation’s most widely debated historical events.
The assassination documents were set for release in 2017
According to NPR, Trump initially ordered the release of the reports in 2017 but later called for an extension, citing concerns from federal agencies about potential threats to national security and other entities. The extension also aligned with the scheduled release of records under the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.
While the assassinations of the three men have sparked widespread conspiracy theories, books and other artifacts, Trump stated on Thursday that releasing the information serves the public interest.
“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump said, per NPR.
“Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth,” he continued. “It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.”
JFK was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963
The 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, continues to resonate over six decades later. He was shot and killed as his presidential motorcade rode down the street as he waved to people from the open roof of the car, USA Today reported.
Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the killing but was murdered by Jack Ruby two days later. While the Warren Commission concluded both men acted alone, widespread skepticism persisted as people inferred what happened to the beloved political figure.
MLK was shot and killed in Memphis on April 4, 1968
King, a pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement, was assassinated in 1968 on the balcony of his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee, according to USA Today. While James Earl Ray confessed to the killing and was sentenced to 99 years in prison, he later claimed he was set up by a man named Raoul.
At the time, Ray continued to maintain his innocence until he died in 1998. King’s death led to more conspiracy theories involving the mafia, Memphis police and Raoul have persisted, with a former tavern owner and an ex-FBI agent linking the case to other high-profile assassinations.
RFK was killed in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968
Robert F. Kennedy, a civil rights advocate and former attorney general, was assassinated on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles while celebrating his California Democratic primary victory, per USA Today. After addressing supporters at the Ambassador Hotel, he was fatally shot by Sirhan Sirhan in the hotel kitchen. Although Sirhan remains in prison, some speculate that the assassinations of both Kennedy brothers were similar.
According to NPR, the president instructed the director of national intelligence and attorney general to develop a plan within 15 days to release President Kennedy’s assassination and 45 for Robert Kennedy’s and King’s.