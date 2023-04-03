The assassination documents were set for release in 2017

According to NPR, Trump initially ordered the release of the reports in 2017 but later called for an extension, citing concerns from federal agencies about potential threats to national security and other entities. The extension also aligned with the scheduled release of records under the John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

While the assassinations of the three men have sparked widespread conspiracy theories, books and other artifacts, Trump stated on Thursday that releasing the information serves the public interest.

“I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue,” Trump said, per NPR.

“Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth,” he continued. “It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.”