The Morehouse College community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several victories.

In Monday’s basketball rivalry game between the Maroon Tigers and the Howard Bisons, the Atlanta HBCU triumphed 79-76 in front of nearly 2,700 fans at Howard’s Burr Gymnasium, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I am super excited for our young men and alumni,” coach Douglas Whittler said. “To win this game on MLK Day in a hostile environment is big time for our program. It was a battle of attrition, and tonight, we were able to withstand their runs and compete to the end to win the game.”

Additionally, Vogue Magazine held a photo shoot celebrating Morehouse’s stylish legacy in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Morehouse has a long-standing tradition of excellence, and sartorial elegance is a powerful reflection of that,” Dr. Nina Gilbert, executive director of the Morehouse Center for Excellence in Education, told the outlet. “It’s not just about looking good—it’s about presenting yourself as an uncompromising and prepared leader. Our students understand that their appearance tells a story about who they are and where they’re headed.”

Morehouse’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration, from Jan. 16-31, included a service day with the Bonner Office of Community Service and Target as part of the MLK Day of Service. The Atlanta Voice reported that volunteers provided blankets, food, and hygiene kits to those in need.

“Dr. King was one of our greatest alumni and it’s a particularly important thing for us to partake in service and give back to the community,” Bonner Office of Community Service director Wilbur Whitney, Ph.D., said. “It’s a special day for us as this is something we do every year and the work doesn’t stop after this one day, this is Dr. King’s legacy that we are not only honoring but continuing.”