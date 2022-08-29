In 2018, DeRozan tweeted, “This depression get the best of me…” Leading up to the tweet, DeRozan had watched an interview with comedian Jim Carrey that resonated with him and helped him come to terms with the idea that he was likely experiencing depression.

“Somebody like Jim Carrey or Robin Williams or certain guys who did interviews, I would see and watch, and a lot of things made sense,” he told Blavity. “You start to see the knowledge and the maturity of age that comes with time, you know? You kind of start to piece a lot of things together as time go on.”