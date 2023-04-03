Oakland Athletics rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke stunned fans Monday with a jaw-dropping, acrobatic catch that robbed Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel of what would have been his fourth home run of the season.
ESPN reported that Schanuel hit an 86 mph splitter deep into center field in the bottom of the first inning. Clarke, 25, leaped over the wall to make a spectacular catch and prevent the home run.
Athletics pitcher Grant Holman looked in awe while Schanuel stared blankly, unable to believe what had just happened at Angel Stadium. Clarke celebrated after landing safely with the ball in his glove, completing the out.
“I just timed it up,” MLB.com reported that Clarke said. “Found my distance between the wall and just did what the ball told me to do. Just go up there and get it.”
How does Denzel Clarke prepare for each game?
According to the outlet, Clarke warms up before the first game of each road series by heading to the outfield during batting practice to time his steps from the warning track to the wall. The routine helps improve his overall speed when chasing down deep drives and continuing to make highlight-reel catches early in his career.
“I always say the first play in my first time playing a new ballpark is going to break the ice,” Clarke explained. “Crazy play to break the ice.”
‘It was probably one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen‘
Monday’s play echoed a home run robbery Clarke made a few weeks ago during a return to his hometown of Toronto to face the Blue Jays. He scaled the center-field wall at Rogers Centre to make another acrobatic catch, this time off a drive by catcher Alejandro Kirk.
“I was trying to just check it out,“ Clarke said, per MLB.com. “I always love seeing if my route was good or if I timed it up well. Everything came together on that catch, so I was super happy about it.”
Athletics pitcher Mike Spence praised his teammate for the outstanding catch.
“It was probably one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen,“ Spence said. “After I gave up that hit, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, crap.‘ Then I look up, and I see Spider-Man up the wall. It was pretty incredible. It shows how great of an athlete he is out there. I gave him a big hug in the dugout.”