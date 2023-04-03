Oakland Athletics rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke stunned fans Monday with a jaw-dropping, acrobatic catch that robbed Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel of what would have been his fourth home run of the season.

ESPN reported that Schanuel hit an 86 mph splitter deep into center field in the bottom of the first inning. Clarke, 25, leaped over the wall to make a spectacular catch and prevent the home run.

Athletics pitcher Grant Holman looked in awe while Schanuel stared blankly, unable to believe what had just happened at Angel Stadium. Clarke celebrated after landing safely with the ball in his glove, completing the out.