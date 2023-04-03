New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto got revenge against a heckling fan during Monday’s spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The New York Post reported that Soto, standing in right field, turned to face a fan in a bright green shirt who yelled, “Overpaid, overrated!” at the 26-year-old star, fresh off his $765 million deal with the Mets.
Soto hits a monster homer in response to heckling fan
Then, in the bottom of the third inning, Soto hit a monster home run off the first pitch directly over the fence toward the heckling fan. The man tried to catch the ball but fell to the ground instead, giving the Mets a 4-0 lead as they cruised to an 8-0 win over the Cardinals.
‘It’s fun to make them quiet really quick‘
The brief moment between Soto and the heckling fan went viral on social media. Barstool Sports shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, which amassed 3.1 million views.
Juan Soto heard a fan in right field calling him “Overpaid, Overrated” and launched a ball right to him @StoolBaseball @GottaBelievePod
pic.twitter.com/WB6YXDYSSD
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2025
In an exclusive on Thursday, Soto had a few choice words for the heckling fan and others who yell and taunt him during games.
“It’s fun to make them quiet really quick,” Soto told the New York Post. “It feels really good to see them go quiet.”
Soto signed the largest contract in MLB history
In December, the Mets signed Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, which is considered the largest in Major League Baseball history, according to an MLB post.
The deal includes a full no-trade clause, a $75 million signing bonus, an opt-out after five seasons, and no deferred money. If the Mets choose not to void his opt-out after 2029, the total could rise to $805 million.
Soto was born and raised in the Dominican Republic. He played for several teams before joining the Mets, which includes the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New Yankees.
The Mets will play on Friday against the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie, Florida, at Clover Park at 6:10 ET.