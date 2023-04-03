The New York Post reported that Soto, standing in right field, turned to face a fan in a bright green shirt who yelled, “Overpaid, overrated!” at the 26-year-old star, fresh off his $765 million deal with the Mets.

Soto hits a monster homer in response to heckling fan

Then, in the bottom of the third inning, Soto hit a monster home run off the first pitch directly over the fence toward the heckling fan. The man tried to catch the ball but fell to the ground instead, giving the Mets a 4-0 lead as they cruised to an 8-0 win over the Cardinals.