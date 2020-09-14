Critics see the plan as unworkable, unserious

While the details of the new agency remain to be seen, critics have already expressed deep skepticism about the plan to identify and cut waste. Referencing a pledge made by Musk on the campaign trail to cut $2 trillion in government spending, financial analyst Gordon Johnson noted on X that the amount is greater than the total amount of discretionary spending in the federal budget, including military spending.

One other thing. @elonmusk has said he'll cut $2tn from U.S. spending when there's only $1.7tn in total to cut (i.e., discretionary), $805bn of which is defense spending. Once again, @elonmusk seems to be making promises that are mathematically impossible (the idea that Trump's… https://t.co/Zd298e6YMW pic.twitter.com/Yilo70EBCw — Gordon Johnson (@GordonJohnson19) November 13, 2024

Even the name of the proposed agency is a red flag for many. The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, appears to be a reference to an internet meme that became the name for a cryptocurrency promoted by Musk. Former Republican Congessman Adam Kinzinger, a staunch critic of Trump, was one of many people pointing out the connection and accusing Musk of treating the government as a joke.

Government efficiency because it’s “DOGE.” The crypto, these people just think this whole govt this is “LOL” — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 13, 2024

Despite Musk’s apparent attempt to troll with the name DOGE, the new agency will soon be a real thing. Musk and Ramaswamy have pledged to crowdsource ideas and publicly post their agency’s actions online. If they live up to these promises, we will see if their campaign to fight waste will be a success or a joke and whether or not Trump’s faith in these two supporters is merited or not.