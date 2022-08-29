Unknown sources are claiming that government officials in Minnesota are preparing for the potential aftermath of President Donald Trump pardoning former police officer Derek Chauvin. This is according to KSTP and other news outlets who have reported on the matter.

As Blavity reported, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021 for the death of George Floyd. He was sentenced to nearly 23 years in a federal prison. Although he’s made multiple attempts to overturn his convictions, they’ve been denied.

State leaders in Minnesota respond to Derek Chauvin pardon rumors

On May 12, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz shared with the media that he was unsure if Chauvin would be pardoned but that he would prepare in case it happened, KSTP reported. Following protocol guidance, Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and the Minnesota National Guard are planning for potential backlash from local community members.

“No indication whether they’re going to do it, or not, but I think it behooves us to be prepared for it. With this presidency, it seems like something they would do,” Walz said.

A day before Walz’s statement, Attorney General Keith Ellison told MSNBC that a pardon would not occur.

“He still owes Minnesota 22-and-a-half years. And, he’s going to do it either in Minnesota or somewhere, but he’s not getting out,” Ellison said.

In March, White House reporters inquired about the possibility of a pardon for Chauvin to which Trump replied, “I have not heard about that.”

Minneapolis is gearing up for legal battles over reform within the Minnesota Police Department

Sources told KSTP that plans are in place for the Minnesota Department of Corrections to transfer Chauvin from federal custody back to the state’s Oak Park Heights Prison to finish the sentence handed down by the court.

In a statement provided to KSTP, Commissioner Toddrick Barnette said: “We’ve heard the same rumors as everyone else – but the bottom line is that Derek Chauvin would remain behind bars serving his state sentence even if his federal charges are pardoned. To be clear, we have no credible intelligence about any pardon or planned disruptions here in Minneapolis. Since 2020, we’ve overhauled our emergency management plans and out of an abundance of caution are planning for any eventuality.”

Additionally, the city of Minneapolis is reportedly anticipating that the U.S. Department of Justice will petition the court next week to terminate the consent decree overseeing reform within the Minneapolis Police Department. In response, officials are expected to file a legal brief challenging the move with a final ruling from the judge potentially taking up to six weeks to be issued.